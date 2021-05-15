Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at $710,739.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,775 shares of company stock worth $189,640. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

