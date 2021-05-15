srnArt Gallery Tops 1-Day Volume of $29,054.00 (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. srnArt Gallery has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $29,054.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, srnArt Gallery has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One srnArt Gallery coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00092797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.92 or 0.00525755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.97 or 0.00236272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005119 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $541.33 or 0.01152619 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $574.52 or 0.01223281 BTC.

srnArt Gallery Coin Profile

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

srnArt Gallery Coin Trading

