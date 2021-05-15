Stably USD Trading Up 7.4% This Week (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 19% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Stably USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002242 BTC on exchanges. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $666,560.69 and $5,485.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stably USD has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00088401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00020266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $535.39 or 0.01106038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00065063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00114169 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00060912 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,581,914 coins and its circulating supply is 614,283 coins. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

