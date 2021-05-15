Stacks Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15.79 Million (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 15th. Over the last week, Stacks has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. Stacks has a market cap of $1.81 billion and approximately $15.79 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for $1.62 or 0.00003300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00095048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $276.31 or 0.00562887 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.02 or 0.00238375 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00032327 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004730 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,119,729,755 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

