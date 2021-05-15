Stafi 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12.93 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 15th. Stafi has a market cap of $28.69 million and $12.93 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stafi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.56 or 0.00005302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stafi has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00075693 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.86 or 0.00329362 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00012687 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00030597 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00010898 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About Stafi

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

