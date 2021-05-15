Stakinglab 1-Day Volume Reaches $20.00 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $1,577.68 and $20.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded down 44.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00032813 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001169 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001624 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003803 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.