Stakinglab (LABX) Market Capitalization Reaches $1,363.30

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 66.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, Stakinglab has traded 36.7% lower against the dollar. Stakinglab has a market cap of $1,363.30 and $8.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00032580 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001157 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001624 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003862 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Stakinglab

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

