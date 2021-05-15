Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th.

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $18.92.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.356 dividend. This is a boost from Standard Life Aberdeen’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Standard Life Aberdeen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

