Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Star Equity had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%.

STRR remained flat at $$2.59 during trading on Friday. 168,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $12.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.02. Star Equity has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $5.40.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, family practice physicians, hospitals, IDNs, and federal institutions.

