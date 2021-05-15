Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Star Equity had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%.
STRR remained flat at $$2.59 during trading on Friday. 168,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $12.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.02. Star Equity has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $5.40.
Star Equity Company Profile
