Starname (IOV) Market Capitalization Tops $9.44 Million

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Starname has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Starname coin can now be purchased for $0.0985 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges. Starname has a market cap of $9.44 million and $420,987.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Starname alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00089255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00020280 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $538.91 or 0.01117552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00064628 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00114843 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061387 BTC.

Starname Profile

Starname (CRYPTO:IOV) is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official website for Starname is starname.me . The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starname Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starname and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.