State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 3,200 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,766,000 after purchasing an additional 407,234 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4,508.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,080,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,495 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,591,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,115,000 after purchasing an additional 232,589 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,136 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $83,272,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OHI opened at $35.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 87.30%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.43.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

