State of Michigan Retirement System Takes Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,403,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,062,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,426,893,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,773,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,829,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DASH. Truist Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.94.

DoorDash stock opened at $141.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.21. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 26,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $3,627,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $21,136,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923 over the last three months.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

