State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires New Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of The Cheesecake Factory as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $461,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,149. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CAKE. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

The Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

