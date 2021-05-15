State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires New Shares in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 129,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of Allegheny Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,795,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,546,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,239,000 after buying an additional 191,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,705,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATI opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.70. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $24.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.40.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

ATI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,433 shares of company stock valued at $729,459 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

