State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires New Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of Kontoor Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

In other Kontoor Brands news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $65.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.96 and its 200 day moving average is $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

