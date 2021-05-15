State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Southwest Gas worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 31.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $69.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.44. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $78.38.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Southwest Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

