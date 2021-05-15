State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 63,135 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,135 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,991,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,712,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,383,000 after acquiring an additional 75,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,387,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,782,000 after acquiring an additional 354,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,240,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,206,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,068,000 after acquiring an additional 192,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.16. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. Analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.97%.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Financial upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Compass Point upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

