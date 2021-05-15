State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys New Shares in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Casella Waste Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 45,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $213,759.36. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,895,145.56. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304. 7.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $68.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average is $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.27 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CWST has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

