State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys Shares of 118,031 Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 118,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Sterling Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 81,732 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 368.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 335,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.31. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.53%.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,426 shares of company stock valued at $997,557. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STL shares. Hovde Group raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

