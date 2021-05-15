State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,274 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 31,718 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.27% of Kearny Financial worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRNY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,437 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

KRNY opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $13.34.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 17.45%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.