State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,333 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Wolverine World Wide worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at $933,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WWW. TheStreet upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $261,327.50. Also, insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $81,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,972,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,380 shares of company stock valued at $786,539 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $38.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.03. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.