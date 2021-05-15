State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Worthington Industries worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 602.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 21,075 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director John B. Blystone sold 17,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $1,240,240.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,997,183.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Blystone sold 31,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,217,929.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,909,537.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,772,542 over the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WOR stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.56 and a 200 day moving average of $59.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

