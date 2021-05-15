State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,659 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Element Solutions worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESI. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 55,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

ESI opened at $22.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $23.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

