State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,674 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Assured Guaranty worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $4,040,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,110,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,459,000 after acquiring an additional 381,781 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 186,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 133,898 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 704.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 190,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 39,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 4,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $214,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 166,413 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,849 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $47.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.15. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $52.28.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.31 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

