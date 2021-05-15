State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,802 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.13% of FB Financial worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,009,000 after buying an additional 326,169 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in FB Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,084,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,574,000 after acquiring an additional 285,111 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,276,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,349,000 after acquiring an additional 251,016 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FB Financial by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 142,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,255,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their target price on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

In other news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $128,756.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,904.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $65,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,560.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,215 shares of company stock worth $670,317 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBK opened at $42.65 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.58.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

