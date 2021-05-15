State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,832 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 117,222 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.11% of First BanCorp. worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBP. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $13.03 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.49 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

In related news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $1,006,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $226,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,400. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FBP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

