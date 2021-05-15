State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,348 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Korn Ferry worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter worth $51,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $6,262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,849 shares in the company, valued at $28,670,504.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $660,827.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,268,676.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,073 shares of company stock valued at $12,615,125. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $67.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 248.81 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.07. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.