State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.69 Million Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,457 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of BankUnited worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,504,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,004,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,953,000 after buying an additional 311,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,841,000 after buying an additional 273,195 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,956,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,618,000 after buying an additional 219,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,468,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,058,000 after buying an additional 218,830 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $143,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,251.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,866 shares of company stock valued at $518,633. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $47.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.24.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

