State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.74 Million Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 29,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

HLF opened at $49.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average of $48.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Levy sold 11,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $617,158.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 570,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,655,126.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.