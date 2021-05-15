State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,493 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of Chimera Investment worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 895.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

CIM stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. Chimera Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

CIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimera Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

