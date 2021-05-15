State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 70.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth $1,116,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 4.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 526,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of COLM opened at $105.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $59.49 and a 52 week high of $114.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.13.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total transaction of $367,842.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 6,549 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $707,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,376 shares of company stock worth $18,558,957 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.