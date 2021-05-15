State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,889 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Graphic Packaging worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPK. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 988,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after acquiring an additional 537,008 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $60,348,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,969,000 after acquiring an additional 576,513 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 942.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 258,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 1,238.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 291,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 269,914 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPK stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.87. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

