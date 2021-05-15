State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $40,590,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,883,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $380,454,000 after acquiring an additional 199,579 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 390,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,538,000 after acquiring an additional 95,874 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $10,895,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 220.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 99,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after acquiring an additional 68,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $157.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.96. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBRL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.27.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

