State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.80 Million Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,099 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of PacWest Bancorp worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,774 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $51,562,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $35,619,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,482,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,042,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,079,000 after buying an additional 872,271 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $45.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average is $32.58.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

PACW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

