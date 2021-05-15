State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.66 Million in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.11% of Trinseo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Trinseo in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $193,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard M. Skeete sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $173,301.94. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,437. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $67.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.10. Trinseo S.A. has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.05 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

TSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

