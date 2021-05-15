State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.70 Million in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 97,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.39% of Ethan Allen Interiors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after acquiring an additional 180,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,687,000 after purchasing an additional 155,311 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter worth $1,278,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth $1,064,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter valued at $736,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $468,883.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,448.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $749.61 million, a PE ratio of 198.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.63. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $32.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

