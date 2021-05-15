State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.77 Million in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of Vericel as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth $509,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth $1,110,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth $654,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 201,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 135,458 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $50.77 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $64.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.88. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,077,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $673,879.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,372 shares of company stock valued at $5,955,973. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

VCEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

