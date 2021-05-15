State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,307 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Onto Innovation worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $2,321,245.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,938,833.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONTO opened at $59.96 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.58 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.05.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

