State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,200,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,826,000 after acquiring an additional 199,981 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2,912.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,613,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,810 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,074,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,636,000 after acquiring an additional 81,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 447.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,829,000 after acquiring an additional 660,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 640,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,752,000 after acquiring an additional 88,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

WWE opened at $53.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.79. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.60 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 56.47%.

WWE has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra cut World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

In other news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $2,063,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

