State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 34,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Intellia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,160,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,951,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.04.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other news, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $30,262,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 730,841 shares of company stock worth $49,591,051. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

