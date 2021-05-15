State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases Shares of 133,953 APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 133,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of APi Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of APi Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

APG stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.28 million. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

