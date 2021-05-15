State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases Shares of 64,680 Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 64,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Magnite as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 70.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Magnite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.65.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Day sold 7,372 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $447,406.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,707 shares in the company, valued at $17,278,867.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $462,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,253,998.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 427,207 shares of company stock worth $19,087,784. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

