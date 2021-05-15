State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,802 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Columbia Banking System worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,548,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,675,000 after acquiring an additional 162,107 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,760,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,901,000 after purchasing an additional 109,827 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,951,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,961,000 after purchasing an additional 402,570 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,215,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,547,000 after buying an additional 218,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,758,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,129,000 after buying an additional 12,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLB opened at $44.00 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.95.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.12 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

