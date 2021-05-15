State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,467 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 1.97. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.47.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BECN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 6,255 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $324,321.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,204. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.