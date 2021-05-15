State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,540 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of CIT Group worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,498,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,809,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

In other news, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 5,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,419.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $300,714.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,883 shares in the company, valued at $707,477.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,201 shares of company stock worth $605,231. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CIT opened at $53.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $55.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.61.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.43) EPS. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

