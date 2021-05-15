State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,697 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Qurate Retail worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,662,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,283,809.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

