State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 10,607 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,607 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Summit Materials worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,469,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,356,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,884,000 after acquiring an additional 278,852 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 643,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,924,000 after purchasing an additional 269,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,214,000.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

SUM opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.