State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 14,327 Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,223 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 14,327 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of FireEye worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FEYE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FEYE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $3,009,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,311,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,430,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 277,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,065 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FireEye stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.26. FireEye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

