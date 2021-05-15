State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 22,093 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,093 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.17% of Veritex worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritex by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,353,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,688,000 after buying an additional 290,357 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Veritex by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,667,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,794,000 after purchasing an additional 443,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Veritex by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,242,000 after purchasing an additional 81,682 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Veritex by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 674,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,302,000 after purchasing an additional 179,788 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $16,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.19. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $36.13.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. On average, analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

In other Veritex news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.79 per share, with a total value of $327,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $327,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,104 shares of company stock worth $2,979,772 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

