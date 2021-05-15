State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 25,472 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,472 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of Navient worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Navient by 143.4% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Navient by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Navient by 1,747.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.82. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $17.70.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. Navient’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NAVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

